In 2026 TVS iQube or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
iQube vs Notte125 Comparison