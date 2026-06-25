In 2026 TVS iQube or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
iQube vs LX 125 Comparison