In 2026 TVS iQube or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
iQube vs Ronin Comparison