In 2026 TVS iQube or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
iQube vs Raider Comparison