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TVS iQube vs TVS Raider

In 2026 TVS iQube or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
iQube vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iqube Raider
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Range74-212 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS iQube Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1805 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg123 kg
Height
1140 mm1028 mm
Additional Storage
30 LYes
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
94 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph99 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
3 KW-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Motor Power
4.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
30 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,03895,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,42282,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
5,6166,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5152,053
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
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Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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29 Jul 2021
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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
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