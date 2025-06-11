In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS