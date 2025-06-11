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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs YZF R15 V3

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Yzf r15 v3
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc155 cc
Power20.82 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Length
2050 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1325 mm
Height
1050 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
790 mm725 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
127 kmph-
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff FrameDeltabox
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload AdjusterTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockMonocross (link suspension)
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through TechnologyAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LED With AHOLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,7241,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,8201,56,700
RTO
11,74513,066
Insurance
11,15910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6483,919
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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