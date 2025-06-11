In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS