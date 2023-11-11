In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power and torque Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm & Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 42.58 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less