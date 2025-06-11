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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs RayZR 125

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Rayzr 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 74,960
Mileage37 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc125 cc
Power20.82 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.2 L
Length
2050 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1280 mm
Height
1050 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm785 mm
Width
790 mm685 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
127 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateDry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload AdjusterTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockUnit Swing
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through TechnologySmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED With AHO-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,72486,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,82074,960
RTO
11,7455,996
Insurance
11,1595,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6481,868
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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