In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS