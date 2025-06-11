In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS