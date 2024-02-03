Saved Articles

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Yamaha FZS FI V4 - compare these two bikes on the basis of

Apache RTR 200 4V vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v Fzs fi v4
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.29 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc149 cc
Power20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm PS12.4 PS PS
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Mapped ignition system-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
197.75 cc149 cc
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, FiAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,8731,42,885
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,3151,28,900
RTO
10,34510,312
Insurance
9,2133,673
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1993,071

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F | Petrol | Manual | 1.38 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V | Petrol | Manual | 1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 220 F vs Apache RTR 200 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V | Petrol | Manual | 1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual | 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V | Petrol | Manual | 1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 250 | Petrol | Manual | 1.54 - 1.71 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Dominar 250
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V | Petrol | Manual | 1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 | Petrol | Manual | 1.49 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Pulsar NS200

