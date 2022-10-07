|Max Power
|Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|-
|Displacement
|197.75 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|66 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,48,873
|₹1,33,557
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,29,315
|₹1,28,000
|RTO
|₹10,345
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹9,213
|₹5,557
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,199
|₹2,870