In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|TVS
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 55 Minutes