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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs V1 [2022-2024]

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] V1 [2022-2024]
BrandTVSVida
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-165 km/charge
Mileage37 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Engine Capacity197.75 cc-
TransmissionManual , Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2050 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1301 mm
Height
1050 mm-
Kerb Weight
152 kg125 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Width
790 mm-
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
127 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
197.75 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
66 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff FrameUnderbone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload AdjusterTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockMonoshock Absorber
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth,WiFi
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through TechnologyDocument Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah3.44 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED With AHOLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,7241,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,8201,02,700
RTO
11,7450
Insurance
11,1595,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6482,317
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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