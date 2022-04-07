|Max Power
|Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|Electronic EMS
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|Displacement
|197.75 cc
|149.5 cc
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,48,873
|₹1,42,827
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,29,315
|₹1,25,662
|RTO
|₹10,345
|₹10,052
|Insurance
|₹9,213
|₹7,113
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,199
|₹3,069