In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS