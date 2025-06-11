In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Notte125
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm