In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS