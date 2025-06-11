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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Ronin

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Ronin
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc225.9 cc
Power20.82 PS PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Headlight
Indicator Controller
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Engine
Front Break View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Length
2050 mm2040 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm181 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1357 mm
Height
1050 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg159 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
790 mm805 mm
ABS
YesSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
127 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm66 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through TechnologyABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LED With AHOLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,7241,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,8201,25,690
RTO
11,74510,055
Insurance
11,15910,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6483,149
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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