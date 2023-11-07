In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power and torque Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm & Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 42.58 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less