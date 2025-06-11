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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs NTORQ 125

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Ntorq 125
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Mileage37 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc124.8 cc
Power20.82 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.8 L
Length
2050 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1285 mm
Height
1050 mm1164 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg111 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
790 mm710 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
127 kmph-
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload AdjusterTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanStreet,Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED With AHO-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,72497,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,82082,500
RTO
11,7459,153
Insurance
11,1596,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6482,102
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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