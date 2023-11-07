Saved Articles

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Mapped ignition system-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
197.75 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, FiSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,87397,752
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,31584,636
RTO
10,3456,770
Insurance
9,2136,346
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1992,101

