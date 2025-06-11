In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS