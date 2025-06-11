In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Iqube
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours