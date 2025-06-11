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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs iQube

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Iqube
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage37 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity197.75 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2050 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1301 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
790 mm-
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
127 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
197.75 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
66 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster-
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono Shock-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED With AHO-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,7241,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,8201,11,422
RTO
11,7450
Insurance
11,1595,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6482,515
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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