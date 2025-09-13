In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 180 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 180 engine makes power and torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Apache RTR 180 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 180
|Roadster
|Brand
|TVS
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|177.4 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|17.13 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS