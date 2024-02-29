Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 180 vs R15 V4

TVS Apache RTR 180 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 180 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Apache RTR 180 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 180 R15 v4
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl55.20 kmpl
Engine Capacity177.4 cc155 cc
Power17.02 PS PS18.4 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 9000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainChain Drive
Displacement
177.4 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injectedLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet multi plate clutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
62 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,7102,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,2201,81,700
RTO
10,57714,536
Insurance
10,91311,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3034,470

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Raider

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200null | Petrol | Manual2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar RS200null | Petrol | Manual1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar RS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390null | Petrol | Manual3.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield will offer Explorer V4 in three different colour schemes.
    Royal Enfield Explorer V4 riding jacket launched at 11,500. Check what's new
    29 Feb 2024
    Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
    Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
    2 Feb 2024
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.
    Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     