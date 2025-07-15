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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 180 vs FZ-X

TVS Apache RTR 180 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 180 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 180 engine makes power and torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Apache RTR 180 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 180 Fz-x
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity177.4 cc149 cc
Power17.13 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Length
2085 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg139 kg
Height
1105 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Width
730 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
113 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
58 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainChain Drive
Displacement
177.4 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injectedAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet multi plate clutchWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm57.3 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Synchro STIFF-
Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Muffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4Yamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 6Ah MF-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,6131,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,8901,19,194
RTO
9,99111,036
Insurance
11,7329,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1512,996
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr180limited-edition & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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