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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 180 vs VXL 125

TVS Apache RTR 180 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 180 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 180 engine makes power and torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Apache RTR 180 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 180 Vxl 125
BrandTVSVespa
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity177.4 cc124 cc
Power17.13 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Length
2085 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg115 kg
Height
1105 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Width
730 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
113 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
58 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
X-ring chainBelt Drive
Displacement
177.4 cc124.45
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injectedSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet multi plate clutchCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm52 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Synchro STIFF-
Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aidDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Muffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 6Ah MF-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,6131,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,8901,30,951
RTO
9,99110,476
Insurance
11,7327,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1513,197
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr180limited-edition & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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