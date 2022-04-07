HT Auto
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
Racing Sixties
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
177.4 cc149.5 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injectedSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6851,53,733
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,0651,35,564
RTO
9,73110,845
Insurance
9,1297,324
Accessories Charges
1,7600
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8513,304

