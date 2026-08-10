In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 180 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 180 engine makes power and torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Apache RTR 180 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 180
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|177.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|17.13 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS