In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 180 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 180 engine makes power and torque 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm & 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.