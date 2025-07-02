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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 4V vs RayZR 125

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v Rayzr 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 74,960
Mileage41 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc125 cc
Power17.55 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Length
2035 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1280 mm
Height
1050 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm785 mm
Width
790 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockUnit Swing
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,87186,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,69074,960
RTO
9,4955,996
Insurance
10,6865,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9841,868
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
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20 Nov 2024
The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 now comes with Enhanced Power Assist function, along with new colour options
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TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Considering 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Check these alternatives before you make the decision
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