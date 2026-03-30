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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 4V vs R15 V4

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v R15 v4
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc155 cc
Power17.55 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Length
2035 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1325 mm
Height
1050 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
790 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
62 mm58.0 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V/ 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanTrack,Street
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8711,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6901,73,050
RTO
9,49513,844
Insurance
10,68611,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9844,266
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
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The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
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