TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.