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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 4V vs Aerox 155

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v Aerox 155
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc155 cc
Power17.55 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Model Name
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Length
2035 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1350 mm
Height
1050 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
790 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate ClutchDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
62 mm58.0 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockUnit swing
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8711,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6901,40,320
RTO
9,49511,225
Insurance
10,68611,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9843,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
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2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
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TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
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