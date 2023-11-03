In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less