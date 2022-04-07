HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
52.9 mm-
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Mapped ignition system-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
159.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
62 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,7431,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,3151,15,000
RTO
8,5859,200
Insurance
8,8433,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6812,739

