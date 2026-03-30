In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|TVS
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 55 Minutes