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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 4V vs Urban Club 125

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v Urban club 125
BrandTVSVespa
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 91,259
Mileage41 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc124 cc
Power17.55 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Length
2035 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1290 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
790 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph
Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
62 mm52 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8711,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,69094,821
RTO
9,4957,585
Insurance
10,6866,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9842,339
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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