In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Lx 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|17.55 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS