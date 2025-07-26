In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|17.55 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS