|Max Power
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|52.9 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|-
|Displacement
|159.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|62 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,743
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,315
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹8,585
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹8,843
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,681
|₹1,844