|Max Power
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|52.9 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|-
|Displacement
|159.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|62 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,743
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,315
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹8,585
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹8,843
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,681
|₹2,166