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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs TVS iQube

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v Iqube
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage41 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity159.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Model Name
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm157 mm
Length
2035 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1301 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
52.9 mm-
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
159.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Clutch-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
62 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8711,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6901,11,422
RTO
9,4950
Insurance
10,6865,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9842,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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iQube vs 450X
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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Latest Car & Bike News

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TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
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TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
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