In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Iqube
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours