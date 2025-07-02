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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 vs RayZR 125

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Rayzr 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 74,960
Mileage47 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc125 cc
Power16.04 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Length
2085 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1280 mm
Height
1105 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm785 mm
Width
730 mm685 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
107 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Clutch
Slipper ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aidUnit Swing
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through TechnologySmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,64286,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,19074,960
RTO
8,9755,996
Insurance
11,4775,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8501,868
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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