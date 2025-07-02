In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS