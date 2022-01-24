In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS