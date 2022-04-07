HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 vs Fascino 125

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Front Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Hybrid Drum
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
IDI-Dual Mode Digital IgnitionTCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:110.2:1
Displacement
159.7 cc125 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4- stroke, Air- CooledAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
62 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,41081,527
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,36570,000
RTO
8,2695,600
Insurance
8,7765,927
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5881,752

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details