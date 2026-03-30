In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|15 PS PS