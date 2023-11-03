Saved Articles

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
X-ring chainBelt Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc155 cc
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Slipper ClutchDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,6711,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,4201,42,800
RTO
9,55311,794
Insurance
10,69813,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0023,603

