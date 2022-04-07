|Max Power
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|52.9 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|IDI-Dual Mode Digital Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Displacement
|159.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|62 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,20,410
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,03,365
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹8,269
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹8,776
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,588
|₹2,739