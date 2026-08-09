In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Apache RTR 160 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Gt5
|Brand
|TVS
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours