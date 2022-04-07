HT Auto
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Front Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
IDI-Dual Mode Digital IgnitionElectronic EMS
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
159.7 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4- stroke, Air- CooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
62 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,4101,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,3651,13,342
RTO
8,2699,067
Insurance
8,7766,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5882,778

