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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 vs SXL 150

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Sxl 150
BrandTVSVespa
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage47 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc149.5 cc
Power16.04 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Length
2085 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1290 mm
Height
1105 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Width
730 mm690 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
107 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Slipper ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aidDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through TechnologyAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position LampLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6421,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,1901,50,554
RTO
8,97512,044
Insurance
11,4774,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,587
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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