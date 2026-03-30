In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS