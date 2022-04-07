|Max Power
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|52.9 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|IDI-Dual Mode Digital Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|Displacement
|159.7 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|62 mm
|52 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,20,410
|₹1,33,478
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,03,365
|₹1,17,173
|RTO
|₹8,269
|₹9,373
|Insurance
|₹8,776
|₹6,932
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,588
|₹2,868