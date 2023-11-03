In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less