In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs Ronin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Ronin
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|42.95 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|225.9 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS