In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS