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TVS Apache RTR 160 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Apache RTR 160 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Iqube
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage47 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity159.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm157 mm
Length
2085 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1301 mm
Height
1105 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
730 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
107 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
159.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6421,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,1901,11,422
RTO
8,9750
Insurance
11,4775,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8502,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180
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Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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Latest Car & Bike News

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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
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The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
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