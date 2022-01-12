HT Auto
TVS Apache RR 310 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
312.2 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
80 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2312,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,49,9902,09,900
RTO
19,99916,792
Insurance
11,24210,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0445,099
Expert Reviews
Verdict

The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc...

2021 TVS Apache RR310 BTO track test review: A customised missile for race track

