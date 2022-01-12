|Max Power
|Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|62.1 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.9:1
|-
|Displacement
|312.2 cc
|334 cc
|Clutch
|Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|80 mm
|81 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,81,231
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,49,990
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹19,999
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹11,242
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹6,044
|₹5,099
The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc...Read More