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HomeCompare BikesApache RR 310 [2020-2023] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rr 310 [2020-2023] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandTVSYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.45 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage33.1 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity312 cc334 cc
Power34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12.5 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
180 mm200 mm
Length
2001 mm-
Wheelbase
1365 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg182 kg
Height
1135 mm-
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
786 mm-
Tyre Brand
Michelin Road 5-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.17s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.90 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.22s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.8s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.07s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.93s-
Quarter Mile
15.46 s @ 135.44 kmph-
Highway Mileage
34.45 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.09 mm-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.44 mm-
City Mileage
33.1 kmpl-
Top Speed
160 kmph-
Max Power
Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
312.2 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Trellis frame, split chassisDouble Cradle
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics-
Rear Suspension
Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock AbsorberMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
Inverted Cartridge Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Track,Road,Sports,UrbanRain, Road, Off-Road
ABS
Dual Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5” TFT colored display-
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2312,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
2,49,9901,95,345
RTO
19,99915,627
Insurance
11,24211,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0444,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Apache RR 310 is one of the most versatile bikes when it comes to sportsbikes.
5 sports bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from TVS Apache RR 310
11 May 2026
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 gets several new features and a new race replica colour scheme to keep the model fresh
Auto recap, April 16: New Skoda Kodiaq launched, 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 launched and more
18 Apr 2025
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 gets updates which make it one of the most tech-rich and track-ready offerings in the sub-400 cc segment.
2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Check out what the updated sports bike features
19 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
26 Sept 2024
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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23 Jan 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
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