In 2026 TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|TVS
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.1 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|312 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS
|29.77 PS PS