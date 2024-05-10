HT Auto
TVS Apache RR 310 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RR 310 engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 in 2 colours. The Apache RR 310 mileage is around 33.1 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
Apache RR 310 vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rr 310 F77 mach 2
BrandTVSUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.45 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage33.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity312 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm27 kW
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
312.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyre Brand
Michelin Road 5-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2001 mm-
Wheelbase
1365 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg197 kg
Height
1135 mm-
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
786 mm-
Chassis
Trellis frame, split chassis-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics-
Rear Suspension
Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock AbsorberMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Inverted Cartridge Telescopic ForkUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Track,Road,Sports,UrbanYes
ABS
Dual Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire TechnologyRiding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5” TFT colored displayMulti-function 5 Inch TFT
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah7.1 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2312,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,49,9902,99,000
RTO
19,9990
Insurance
11,2420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0446,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Adjustable suspension brings more flexibility on the road and trackThe handling has improved dramatically and makes for a more track-focused machineNew BTO platform is backwards compatible allowing existing buyers to upgrade their bikes
Cons
The motor still misses out on the refinement levels as one would hopeNot the most exciting engine for the track Spares continue to be expensive on the Apache RR 310

