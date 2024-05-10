In 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Apache RR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Apache RR 310 engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm.
On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RR 310 in 2 colours.
The Apache RR 310 mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
-
Starting
Self Start Only
Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
-
Gear Box
6 Speed
-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
-
Emission Type
bs6
bs6
Bore
80 mm
-
No of Cylinders
1
-
Tyre Brand
Michelin Road 5
-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
-
Front Brake
Disc
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Tubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L
-
Load Capacity
130 kg
-
Ground Clearance
180 mm
160 mm
Length
2001 mm
-
Wheelbase
1365 mm
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
197 kg
Height
1135 mm
-
Saddle Height
810 mm
800 mm
Width
786 mm
-
Chassis
Trellis frame, split chassis
-
Body Type
Sports Bikes
-
Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics
-
Rear Suspension
Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Monoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No
Yes
Charging at Home
No
Yes
Riding Modes
Track,Road,Sports,Urban
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
-
Navigation
Yes
-
Console
Digital
-
Additional Features
SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Riding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
-
Pass Switch
Yes
-
Stepup Seat
Yes
-
Clock
Digital
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Yes
Display
5” TFT colored display
Multi-function 5 Inch TFT
Pilot Lamps
Yes
-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
7.1 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes
-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Yes
Tail Light
LED
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
-
Headlight
LED
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Li-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹2,81,231
₹2,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
₹2,49,990
₹2,99,000
RTO
₹19,999
₹0
Insurance
₹11,242
₹0
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹6,044
₹6,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Adjustable suspension brings more flexibility on the road and trackThe handling has improved dramatically and makes for a more track-focused machineNew BTO platform is backwards compatible allowing existing buyers to upgrade their bikes
Cons
The motor still misses out on the refinement levels as one would hopeNot the most exciting engine for the track Spares continue to be expensive on the Apache RR 310