Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
312.12 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
80 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,75,2052,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,9902,09,900
RTO
19,43916,792
Insurance
12,77610,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,9155,099

