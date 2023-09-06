Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
Apache RTR 310 vs Yezdi Adventure
TVS Apache RTR 310
vs
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Filters
Highlight Differences
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
65 mm
Max Torque
28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Chain Drive
Displacement
312.12 cc
334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1
-
Starting
Self Start Only
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
-
Valve Per Cylinder
4
-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
-
Bore
80 mm
81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
-
Charging at Home
No
-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹2,75,205
₹2,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
₹2,42,990
₹2,09,900
RTO
₹19,439
₹16,792
Insurance
₹12,776
₹10,568
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹5,915
₹5,099
