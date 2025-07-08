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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 310 vs Adventure [2024]

TVS Apache RTR 310 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 310 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 310 engine makes power and torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Apache RTR 310 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 310 Adventure [2024]
BrandTVSYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.21 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity312.12 cc334 cc
Power35.6 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter
₹2.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
1991 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1358 mm1465 mm
Height
1154 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
831 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
150 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
312.12 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
USD fork 41 mm diameterTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban,Super Moto-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Transparent Clutch Cover, Drag-Torque Control-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,52,6082,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,21,2401,98,111
RTO
17,69915,848
Insurance
13,66912,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4294,857

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