In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 310 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 310 engine makes power and torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Apache RTR 310 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 310
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|TVS
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|312.12 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|35.6 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS