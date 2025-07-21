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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 310 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

TVS Apache RTR 310 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 310 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 310 engine makes power and torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Apache RTR 310 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 310 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandTVSYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.21 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity312.12 cc334 cc
Power35.6 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter
₹2.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12.5 L
Length
1991 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1403 mm
Height
1154 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
831 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
150 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
312.12 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
USD fork 41 mm diameterTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban,Super MotoRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Transparent Clutch Cover, Drag-Torque Control-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,52,6082,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
2,21,2401,95,345
RTO
17,69915,627
Insurance
13,66911,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4294,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

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